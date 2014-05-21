Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE
The Warsaw stock exchange plans to enter the market for
online retail currency exchange and may launch such a platform
this year, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing unnamed
sources.
AMICA
Poland's household appliances maker, which sells nearly
one-third of its output to eastern Europe, may significantly
improve its results this year despite the Russia-Ukraine crisis,
the company's chief executive Jacek Rutkowski told the Parkiet
daily.
PKO BP
The largest Polish bank had a 40-percent share in extending
new mortgages in March, the highest share since 2009, the Puls
Biznesu daily reported.
PKN
Poland's largest oil refiner said it planned to issue 1
billion euros ($1.4 billion) in 10-year eurobonds, taking
advantage of favourable market conditions to diversify its
funding.
POLITICS
Poland's ruling Civic Platform (PO) and its main opposition
party Law and Justice (PiS) were neck-and-neck at 28 percent in
the latest opinion poll published by Millward Brown.
