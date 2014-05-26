Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

KGHM

Poland's copper miner KGHM remains interested in participating in the country's nuclear energy project, its chief executive Herbert Wirth told daily Gazeta Wyborcza in an interview. Wirth said that its potential 10-percent stake in the nuclear power plant investment would ensure its energy needs are met.

Wirth also said that the break-even level of copper production is seen at $4,000 per tonne.

WIRTUALNA POLSKA

Web portal Wirtualna Polska may debut on the Warsaw bourse in two-, three years' time, its chief executive told the Sukces magazine.

EUROPEAN ELECTION

Poland's opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), beat the ruling Civic Platform (PO) by a thin margin in European Parliament elections, the country's polling commission PKW said, based on 90 percent of the votes counted.

BAKALLAND

Producer of dried fruits, nuts and cake fillings is taking over Delecta, owned by Rieber Foods Polska, for 100 million zlotys ($32.81 million), daily Rzeczpospolita wrote.

POLPHARMA

Polish pharmaceutical company Polpharma plans to increase its revenue at a two-digit pace after it topped $1 billion last year and believes Russia is one of the most interesting markets in the region, Puls Biznesu reported citing the company's deputy chief executive, Ireneusz Martyniuk.

DATA

Polish stats office will publish April retail sales and unemployment data at 0800 GMT.

CIECH

Shareholders at Polish state-controlled chemicals maker Ciech decided on a dividend payout of 59.6 million zlotys ($19.6 million), or 1.13 zlotys per share from the group's 2013 earnings, Ciech said.

ENERGA

CEO of Poland's Energa reiterated in his interview for the Parkiet daily that the utility would look into the sale of national railways PKP's energy unit, adding Energa may sell its coal-fired development project at the company's Ostroleka unit.

JARUZELSKI DIES

General Wojciech Jaruzelski, Poland's last communist leader who imposed martial law to crush the Solidarity movement only to hand over power less than a decade later, died aged 90 on Sunday after a long illness, a military hospital in Warsaw said.

