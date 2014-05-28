Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
CYFROWY POLSAT
Cyfrowy Polsat, Polish telecommunications and television
group, is able to spend 2 billion zlotys ($654.84 million) on
minor acquisitions, but if any bigger target arises it may
finance it with a share issue, the Cyfrowy CEO told Parkiet
daily.
Cyfrowy wants to offer its clients natural gas, on top of
electricity, the company's owner Zygmunt Solorz Zak was quoted
as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.
SYNTHOS
Synthos Dwory, the chemical company that belongs to one of
the richest Poles, Michal Solowow, wants to spend 1 billion
zlotys in the southern city of Oswiecim to build chemical
installations, Rzeczpospolita reported.
PKP CARGO
Poland's biggest rail cargo company, PKP Cargo, cuts its
prices for coal transport by up to 40 percent, causing concern
among its competitors, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.
FM BANK
One of Poland's richest men, Leszek Czarnecki, is interested
in buying FM Bank from the Abris fund, which was deprived the
voting rights from its shares in the bank by the financial
regulator, one of Abris' partners told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
He added that the price offered by Czarnecki was low.
PGE
Greenpeace wants to block the construction of the new coal
mine in western Poland. The country's biggest energy group PGE
wants to obtain the licence to build the mine, Gazeta Wyborcza
daily said.
ENEA, ENERGA
Enea and Energa submitted their motions for energy prices
increases for households to the regulator URE, Rzeczpospolita
said. Other companies such as PGE and Tauron may follow the same
path.
PHN
The Polish treasury is conducting talks with Griffin Real
Estate and Europejskie Centrum Inwestycyjne funds as it is
trying to sell its 73-percent stake in the real estate group
Polski Holding Nieruchomosci, Puls Biznesu reported.
INTER CARS
Car parts maker Inter Cars wants to spend around 150 million
zlotys on its all-new logistic centre near Warsaw, Puls Biznesu
reported.
FOREIGN INVESTMENTS
Poland and Germany are one of the most popular locations for
foreign investments in Europe according to EY's report, quoted
by Puls Biznesu.
DOMESTIC INVESTMENTS
Polish investments rose by 4.3 percent year-on-year in the
first quarter of 2014, while the domestic demand increased by
2.2 percent, according to economy ministry's estimates quoted by
the Rzeczpospolita daily.
INTEREST RATES
Rate cuts in Poland are not probable, but one can not
exclude the possibility that the Monetary Policy Council will
lower the cost of credit, MPC member Jerzy Hausner was quoted as
saying by Rzeczpospolita.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.0542 Polish Zlotys)