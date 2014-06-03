Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
INTEREST RATES
Poland's central bank is to decide on interest rates at its
monthly policy meeting. Analysts expect the bank's rate-setters
to keep the key rate at 2.5 percent.
ARMY TENDER
Poland has invited three groups to place bids in a tender to
supply 70 military helicopters, the defence ministry said.
ORANGE POLSKA
Poland's biggest telecommunication firm Orange Polska will
invest 1.8 billion zlotys ($591.71 million) in 2014, its Chief
Executive Officer told Rzeczpospolita daily.
CIECH
Poland's richest man Jan Kulczyk is to buy more than 50
percent of shares of the chemical firm Ciech after a public bid
that ended on Friday, according to Rzeczpospolita.
LTE
Within a few days all Polish mobile operators will be
offering internet in the fast LTE technology, Rzeczpospolita
said.
PGE
Poland's biggest energy firm PGE may spend 50 million zlotys
a year on research and development, Rzeczpospolita said.
CELON
Celon Pharma, a drug producer, mulls debut on the Warsaw
bourse, according to the Puls Biznesu daily.
($1 = 3.0303 Polish Zlotys)
