Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
INFLATION
Poland is likely to see prices falling below zero in the
next couple of months while monetary easing by the European
Central Bank could lead to a stronger zloty, the country's
finance minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Thursday.
FX RESERVES
The central bank will publish May foreign exchange reserves
data at 1200 GMT.
INTER CARS
Polish car parts distributor targets eastern European
countries because of their relatively high potential growth,
Inter Cars' CEO Robert Kierzek told the Puls Biznesu daily.
HORTEX
One of Poland's most recognisable retail brands, the
beverage and frozen food producer Hortex, plans to enter the
Warsaw bourse, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX