Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday (all times GMT, Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

LOT

The European Commission will allow the Polish government to support the ailing flag carrier with 381 million zlotys ($124.7 million) of aid to help it back to sustainable profitability, according to Rzeczpospolita daily.

GETIN NOBLE

Getin Noble bank, owned by the third richest Pole, Leszek Czarnecki, will lay off 400 employees in the third quarter to improve profitability, according to the bank's press office, Puls Biznesu daily reported. At the end of 2013 the bank employed almost 5,850 people.

BORYSZEW

Boryszew will produce parts for Audi and Volkswagen in its planned factory located near a Volkswagen plant in Mexico, Boryszew's management board member was quoted as saying by Puls Biznesu. Boryszew is also eyeing supplies for Toyota and Mitsubishi.

AGORA

The publisher of Poland's most influential daily news paper Gazeta Wyborcza, Agora, will spend up to 50 million zlotys to buy back shares, responding to demands by pension funds at a shareholder meeting, Rzeczpospolita reported.

KOFOLA

Beverages producer Kofola together with its Slovenian partner Skupina P&P are close to buying Slovenian mineral water producer Radenska, according to a Kofola representative quoted by Parkiet daily.

BANKRUPTCIES

The number of bankruptcies in Poland may fall in 2014 by 10 percent reflecting accelerating economic growth, according to Euler Hermes predictions, Puls Biznesu said.

PENSION FUNDS

The Polish ombudsman will question in a Constitutional Tribunal some changes that are part of the government's pension fund reform, according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

DIRECT INVESTMENTS

Poland is world's 13th most attractive place for investments, according to a report by UNCTAD, an arm of the United Nations, quoted by Rzeczpospolita.

