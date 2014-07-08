Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
WARSAW BOURSE
Poland's Finance Ministry is working on a set of initiatives
to give a boost to the Warsaw bourse and promote long-term stock
investments, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
TALANX
Germany's third-biggest insurer, listed in Frankfurt and
Warsaw, sees its Polish Warta unit posting operating profit of
almost 80 million euros ($109 million) this year, expecting the
figure to reach at least 100 million euros in 2017, Talanx Chief
Executive Herbert Haas told daily Rzeczpospolita.
EUROCASH
Poland's largest wholeseller asked local antitrust watchdog
UOKiK for green light to gain control over Polish retail chains
InMedio and Relay, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
LOT
Financial liquidity at Poland's national air carrier is
below safety levels, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted an
obtained report on the troubled state-controlled airline by
audit firm KPMG.
TORPOL
The railway builder is to debut on the Warsaw bourse on
Tuesday, after troubled local construction group Polimex
sold the unit in an initial public offering (IPO)
worth 184 million zlotys ($60.4 million).
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
($1 = 3.0460 Polish Zlotys)