Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
KGHM
The Chilean Sierra Gorda copper mine is in its starting
phase with some instalations already working, daily Parkiet
quoted the spokesman for Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM,
which controls the project.
Sierra Gorda was to be launched before the end of June.
ING
Dutch ING Group for the time being does not plan to take
part in Polish banking sector's consolidation, betting on
organic growth, the group's chief executive Ralph Hamers told
daily Rzeczpospolita.
ACRON
Polish state treasury and the local parliamentary treasury
commission have asked the country's financial regulator KNF to
check if Russian fertiliser maker Acron bought shares in
Poland's top chemical group Azoty according to law,
daily Parkiet reported.
LOT
European competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on
Wednesday he expected a "positive decision" on state aid for
Poland's flag carrier LOT.
NETIA
Polish mint Mennica Polska said it bought another
2.31 percent of shares in Poland's No.2 phone operator Netia for
44.2 million zlotys ($14.6 million), raising its overall stake
to 12.9 percent.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.0249 Polish Zlotys)