Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BOGDANKA

Australian firm Balamara Resources has gained an approval for searching for coal nearby the Polish Bogdanka's coal mine, according to Parkiet daily. Earlier Australian firm Prairie Down Metals had announced similar plans.

AB

IT hardware distributor AB plans to issue bonds worth 100 million zlotys ($32.6 million), according to Parkiet daily.

PGNiG AND CHEVRON

Polish gas distributor PGNiG's first drilling for shale gas with U.S. Chevron will take place in September-October in the eastern Polish town of Tomaszow Lubelski, Rzeczpospolita daily quoted PGNiG as saying.

DALKIA

French utility group Dalkia mulls joint investment in heat production with Poland's dominant gas group PGNiG near Warsaw, worth 300 million zlotys ($98 million), according to Rzeczpospolita daily.

FARMERS

Polish farmers have warned that the prices they receive for black currant and cherries are lower than their costs, so they may go bankrupt, Puls Biznesu daily said.

CONSUMER SPENDING

Polish consumers still spend the biggest chunk of their income on food, according to statistics office data quoted by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily. But Poles spend more and more in restaurants at a cost of their shopping in food supermarkets.

ARMY SPENDING

Poland has planned to spend 3.5 billion zlotys on army modernization in 2014, but until now it managed to spend 840 million, according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

($1 = 3.0640 Polish Zlotys)