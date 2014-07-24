Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
LNG TERMINAL
Polish Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski told public
radio that the government expects the first LNG carrier from
Qatar to arrive in the Polish port of Swinoujscie, where the LNG
terminal is constructed, at the turn of the first and second
quarters of 2015.
NETIA
Mennica Polska, a Netia shareholder, has funds to
repurchase more Netia shares from current shareholders, the head
of Mennica, Grzegorz Zambrzycki, told Parkiet daily.
Zambrzycki added that the price at which Mennica has so far
purchased Netia shares amounted to 5.49-5.5 zlotys per share -
higher than the price offered in a bid by Netia's rival, Vectra.
PKN
Poland's top refiner plans to focus on improving the
effectiveness of its Lithuanian refinery, but may temporarily
suspend the refinery's operation in case of a fall in refining
margins, PKN's Deputy Chief Executive Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told
Puls Biznesu daily.
