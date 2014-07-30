Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
MBANK
Poland's fourth largest lender reported an almost 20-percent
rise in its second-quarter net profit, in line with market
forecasts, because of higher net interest income, it said on
Wednesday.
WITTCHEN
Leather goods maker Wittchen plans to enter the
over-the-counter bourse market NewConnect and sell shares worth
20-30 million zlotys ($6.5-9.7 million). It plans to move on to
the main market Warsaw Stock Exchange later, Puls
Biznesu daily reported.
GDP
Some of Polish banks have started to cut their economic
growth forecasts for Poland, according to Rzeczpospolita daily.
ING has lowered its 2014 forecast to 3.2 from 3.5 percent, mBank
also plans similar move.
PENSION FUNDS
Almost 1.1 million of Poles has decided to leave their
pension savings in pension funds, according to Rzeczpospolita,
while Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported, that especially more
wealthy Poles decide not to allow to transfer their money to
state's social security office.
HYGIENIKA
Polish personal care products maker has bought a 24-shops
strong drugstore chain in Luxembourg in a transaction worth 20
million euros ($26.82 million), according to Rzeczpospolita.
IMMIGRANTS
Poles that work abroad earned 13.4 billion zlotys last year,
a 100 percent more than a year before, Rzeczpospolita reported.
EXPORT
Polish exports to Russia fell by 7 percent in the first half
of the year to $5 billion, according to Deputy Prime Minister
Janusz Piechocinski quoted by Rzeczpospolita daily.
POWER EXCHANGE
Polish Commodity Energy Exchange foresees that the amount of
the energy traded on its market will increase this year to 200
TWh from 176 TWh last year, according to the bourse's Chief
Executive Officer Ireneusz Lazor, quoted by Parkiet daily.
($1 = 3.0930 Polish Zlotys)
($1 = 0.7458 Euros)