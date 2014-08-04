Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

C.BANK ON CREDIT

Poland's central bank will publish its quarterly report on credit conditions at 0800 GMT.

NETIA

Telecommunication company Netia plans to present its new strategy in the second half of September, Netia's Chief Executive Adam Sawicki told Parkiet daily.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX