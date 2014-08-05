Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PEKAO
Italy's UniCredit Polish unit booked a 6-percent
fall in net profit in the second quarter to 685 million zlotys
($220.5 million), in line with forecasts, due to a one-off boost
from the sale of a large chunk of its bond portfolio a year
earlier.
PENSION FUNDS
Parkiet daily quoted unofficial data saying that around 2.3
million Poles might have decided to keep their pensions in
private funds which would give funds 2.5 billion zlotys in
premiums per year, much more that previously estimated.
NETIA
Retail investors were not interested in selling their shares
in Poland's No.2 telecoms operator in the public bid that ends
on Tuesday, according to Parkiet that quoted brokerage that
helped with the operation. The market price is higher than in
the bid.
ARCTIC PAPER
Paper maker mulls resignation from its planned share issue
worth 50 million zlotys, Puls Biznesu daily reported. The daily
quoted company's Chief Financial Officer as saying that the firm
was discouraged by the costs of the issue and the fact that it
might be difficult to find investors at a good price.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's largest media group wants to charge clients for
viewing popular volleyball championships. The price proposed to
cable TV networks was set at 92 zlotys, Gazeta Wyborcza daily
reported.
