Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

The statistics office will publish the first estimate of Poland's second quarter GDP at 0800 GMT.

The central bank will publish July net inflation and money supply data at 1200 GMT.

PGNiG

Second-quarter net profit at Poland's largest gas distributor fell by a less-than-expected 4 percent year-on-year as higher oil production helped counter write-offs, the group said on Thursday.

GRUPA AZOTY

Europe's second-largest fertiliser maker, Poland's Grupa Azoty, said on Thursday it was still planning foreign takeovers after reporting a first-half net profit that beat analysts' expectations.

KGHM

Europe's second-biggest copper producer reported a slightly better than expected 8 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, as lower global metals prices took their toll.

JSW

The European Union's largest coking coal miner said it swung to a net loss of 343 million zlotys ($109.4 million) in the first half of the year due to falling coal prices and lower output.

PZU

Eastern Europe's largest insurer is bidding for a medical service network Polmed, valued at 57 million zlotys, Puls Biznesu daily quoted its sources as saying.

BOS BANK

The small-tier Polish lender is interested in taking over local FM Bank PBP, Puls Biznesu daily quoted its sources as saying.

