Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
The statistics office will publish the first estimate of
Poland's second quarter GDP at 0800 GMT.
The central bank will publish July net inflation and money
supply data at 1200 GMT.
PGNiG
Second-quarter net profit at Poland's largest gas
distributor fell by a less-than-expected 4 percent year-on-year
as higher oil production helped counter write-offs, the group
said on Thursday.
GRUPA AZOTY
Europe's second-largest fertiliser maker, Poland's Grupa
Azoty, said on Thursday it was still planning foreign takeovers
after reporting a first-half net profit that beat analysts'
expectations.
KGHM
Europe's second-biggest copper producer reported a slightly
better than expected 8 percent drop in its second-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, as lower global metals prices took their
toll.
JSW
The European Union's largest coking coal miner said it swung
to a net loss of 343 million zlotys ($109.4 million) in the
first half of the year due to falling coal prices and lower
output.
PZU
Eastern Europe's largest insurer is bidding for a medical
service network Polmed, valued at 57 million zlotys,
Puls Biznesu daily quoted its sources as saying.
BOS BANK
The small-tier Polish lender is interested in taking over
local FM Bank PBP, Puls Biznesu daily quoted its sources as
saying.
