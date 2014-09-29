Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
At 0800 GMT, the Polish statistics office will present
readings of Poland's gross domestic product between 2002 and
2013 which have been revised according to new EU rules.
DREAMLINER
A Boeing Dreamliner operated by Polish state airline
LOT resumed its flight to Warsaw after an emergency
landing in Scotland on Friday, the airline said.
ALIOR BANK
Poland's Alior Bank, which has just announced plans to buy
smaller local rival Meritum Bank, has raised 322 million zlotys
($98 mln) via a bond issue, the bank said on Friday.
SHALE GAS
Polish shale gas exploration faces an uphill struggle after
five foreign companies backed out of their plans to drill in
Poland, while the number of concessions fell by almost half in
the last two years, daily Parkiet reported.
RAYTHEON
The U.S. weapons maker has signed a letter of intent with
Polish military software producer WB Electronics to cooperate in
bidding for a contract to build Poland's planned anti-missile
system, Polish state radio said on its website.
UMC
Universal Media Corp (UMC) Slovakia will take over Polish
production of LCD TVs from Japan's Sharp under a wider, European
deal, daily Puls Biznesu reported.
CCC
The Polish shoe maker expects sales to fall 10-20 percent
this month year-on-year due to warmer weather, its deputy chief
Piotr Nowjalis told daily Parkiet.
ORANGE POLSKA
Poland's largest phone operator, the local unit of Orange,
expects its spending to grow year-on-year in 2015 due
to investments in fibre-optic connections, its chief executive
Bruno Duthoit told daily Rzeczpospolita.
GRUPA AZOTY
Poland's largest chemicals maker is not experiencing any
shortage of gas and business is running as usual, its chief
executive Pawel Jarczewski told daily Polska The Times.
DEFENCE
Polish defence minister Tomasz Siemoniak told daily
Rzeczpospolita he wanted to cooperate with Ukraine, adding that
it would be hard to avoid the political factor in military
tenders.
RYANAIR
Europe's biggest low-cost airline expects the number of its
passengers flying from Poland to double to 14 million by 2020,
its chief executive Michael O'Leary told daily Rzeczpospolita.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX