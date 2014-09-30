Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

The central bank will publish data on households' inflation expectations for September at 1200 GMT.

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland's finance ministry is expected to publish the treasury debt supply plan for October and the fourth quarter at about 1300 GMT.

JSW

Coal miner JSW may have to stop paying its miners 14 times per year because of financial difficulties caused by low coal prices, the company's chief executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski told Wyborcza daily.

INTEGER.PL

InPost, the postal services subsidiary of Integer.pl, plans to hold talks on cooperating with its rival, the state-owned Poczta Polska, Rzeczpospolita daily reported. One of the potential topics of talks is joint usage of post offices.

CORMAY

Cormay's founder Tomasz Tuora, dismissed as chief executive in August, is appealing against the decision, arguing that investment funds have staged an illegal takeover, daily Puls Biznesu reported. The case will be decided by court.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX