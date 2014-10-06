Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PM KOPACZ ON EURO
Poland needs to be certain that the euro zone is safe and
the Polish economy is strong enough, so that Polish citizens are
not hurt by entering the euro zone, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz
told Gazeta Wyborcza in an interview.
IMF ON POLAND
Poland's economic resilience confirms the country has strong
economic fundamentals, but it needs to continue long-term
structural reforms to lower unemployment and bring more people
to the labour market, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde
told Rzeczpospolita daily.
GRUPA AZOTY
Chemical group Grupa Azoty is interested in buying the
fertiliser business of Czech firm Agrofert, Rzeczpospolita daily
reported without naming its sources.
KGHM
Copper miner KGHM may expand its activities in Chile and is
considering expanding its mine in Sierra Gorda, Rzeczpospolita
daily reported.
The copper miner has also been granted a concession to
explore a deposit containing copper and silver near the Polish
city of Puck, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
METLIFE
The Polish unit of Metlife plans to grow by an average
annual rate of 18 percent, the chief executive of the unit,
Lukasz Kalinowski, told Puls Biznesu daily.
