Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT AND PPI
Poland will release industrial output and PPI data for
September at 1200 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect that
industrial output rose by 2.5 percent year-on-year, while
producer prices fell by 1.5 percent.
TVN
Vivendi's Canal+ and media holding ITI said on
Thursday they would "review options" regarding their 51-percent
stake in Polish broadcaster TVN following interest from
potential buyers.
Daily Puls Biznesu speculates that Time Warner may
be among those interested.
DEFICIT
Poland's fiscal deficit for 2013 reached 4.0 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) under the European Union's new ESA
2010 accounting methodology, a document seen by Reuters showed.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX