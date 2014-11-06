Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

RATES

Poland kept its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday at 2 percent, despite market expectations the central bank would cut the cost of borrowing to try to re-invigorate the economy's sluggish recovery.

PKO

Poland's largest lender reported a larger than expected 16-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit to 873 million zlotys ($258.7 million), helped by the takeover of the Polish unit of Sweden's Nordea, it said on Thursday.

TVN

The Polish broadcaster shifted to a slightly smaller than expected net profit of 17.2 million zlotys ($5.1 million) in the third quarter after one-off debt refinancing dragged its bottom line into the red a year earlier, TVN said on Thursday.

The group also wants to buy back shares worth up to 150 million zlotys, paying 20 zlotys per share, and redeem 22 million euros ($28 million) worth of debt.

ALIOR

The Polish mid-sized lender reported a 69-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit to 70 million zlotys, above market forecasts, thanks to higher net interest and fee income, it said on Thursday.

BOGDANKA

The Polish coal miner reported a 3-percent fall in its third-quarter net profit to 80 million zlotys due to falling coal prices, it said on Thursday.

NETIA AND ORANGE POLSKA

Poland's dominant telecom operator Orange Polska will pay its local rival Netia 145 million zlotys in a settlement that ends their row over the access to broadband services, both companies said on Wednesday.

INPOST

The private postal firm has lost a 210-million zloty tender for servicing Social Security Office to Poland's dominant post company Poczta Polska, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX