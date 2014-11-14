Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DATA
Polish statistics office will publish preliminary third
quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data at 0900 GMT. At 1300
GMT, the central bank will publish October core inflation and M3
money supply data.
JSW
The European Union's biggest coking coal miner reported a
net profit of 38 million zlotys ($11.2 million) in the third
quarter, beating expectations through the inclusion of a newly
acquired mine.
KGHM
A weaker zloty currency and higher copper sales helped
Europe's No.2 copper producer post a 21-percent jump in its
third-quarter net profit, though the profit growth was slightly
below market forecasts.
ROVESE
Polish billionaire Michal Solowow plans to delist Poland's
largest bathroom tile maker Rovese and is offering 482 million
zlotys ($142 million) to buy the 42-percent stake he does not
own, the broker handling the deal said on Thursday.
PZU
Eastern Europe's largest insurer and Poland's research and
development centre NCBiR want to forge and innovation fund of up
to $200 million to help commercialise local projects, daily Puls
Biznesu reported.
ORBIS
Supervisory board at Poland's largest hotel group has
approved the purchase of 46 hotels in central Europe from
Orbis's owner, French Accor, for 142 million euros
($176.5 million), Orbis said on Friday. It added that it might
co-finance the transaction with a debt issue.
