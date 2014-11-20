Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland's statistics office will release data on industrial output and producer prices (PPI) at 1300 GMT.

SWITCH TENDER

The finance ministry will conduct a bond switch tender with results expected to be published around 1100 GMT.

BANK MILLENNIUM

Portugal's Millennium BCP is considering selling some of the shares in its Polish subsidiary Bank Millennium on the Warsaw stock exchange, Puls Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources.

LOCAL ELECTIONS

The head of Poland's state election bureau Kazimierz Czaplicki has stepped down after a failure of an IT system used to calculate votes has so far prevented Poland from announcing official results of the Sunday nationwide election of local authorities.

TVN

Four strategic investors and many funds are interested in purchasing a 51-percent stake in television TVN put up for sale, Puls Biznesu reported citing a source close to the owners of TVN.

Separately, the chief executive of TVN, Marcus Tellenbach, told Forbes magazine that TVN plans to have an EBITDA of 630 million zlotys (187 million US dollar) in 2016 and afterwards to increase it by 5 percent annually until 2019.

TAURON

Three companies from the renewable energy sector - Polenerga, Enerco-INV Energy and In.ventus - have sent a letter to the treasury minister saying that they may sue state-controlled utility Tauron for damages, Puls Biznesu reported.

COAL

U.S. investors have ridiculed plans of Polish state-controlled coal groups Kompania Weglowa and JSW of issuing eurobonds given the policy of the European Union regarding coal, head of Kompania Weglowa Miroslaw Taras was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

CREDIT

Polish banks are set to extend the highest ever value of consumer credit this year as lower interest rates and an improvement on the labour market increased demand for such loans, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

POLISH INVESTMENTS FOR DEVELOPMENT

Investment banker Michal Popiolek and deputy head of the state industrial agency ARP Jerzy Gora have emerged as front runners to take the post of chief executive of public investment vehicle Polish Investments for Development, Puls Biznesu reported.

