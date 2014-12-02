Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

GRUPA AZOTY

Poland's largest chemical group Azoty is looking to expand, with the Czech Republic's Agrofert and Slovenia's Melamin as potential targets, Parkiet daily reported citing unnamed sources.

The group is also looking to expand into the United States, where first potential takeovers could happen as soon as 2015, the daily said.

MACQUARIE

Infrastructural investment fund Macquarie is looking to launch a Polish arm worth up to worth 500 million euros ($623.1 million), Puls Biznesu daily reported, citing unnamed sources.

RATHDOWNEY RESOURCES

Toronto-listed miner Rathdowney Resources is looking to build a zinc and lead mine in southern Poland, Rzeczpospolita daily reported, citing the company's chief executive.

The construction works will cost between $250 and $350 million and might start between 2016 and 2017, the daily said.

ENERGY

The Polish government will not impose a cap on energy prices for households, a solution proposed by the market regulator URE, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

