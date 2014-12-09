Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

NETIA

Telecommunications company Netia may present its plans for reducing employment this week, Parkiet daily reported citing unnamed sources. Parkiet said Netia could lay off 300 employees.

TV ADS MARKETS

The market for television advertisement will likely grow by 3 percent in 2014 and by 3.4 percent in 2015, Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing forecasts from media house ZenithOptimedia.

CENTRAL BANK

A Polish central bank rate-setter accused his colleagues on Monday of censoring him, laying bare bitter divisions inside the bank that some in the market say harm its ability to set monetary policy in eastern Europe's biggest economy.

