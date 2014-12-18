Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
CENTRAL BANK MINUTES
Poland's central bank will publish minutes from the December
meeting of its rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) at
1300 GMT.
KGHM
Europe's No.2 miner KGHM has not agreed to trade unions'
demands for a 5-percent increase in basic wages, arguing it
would cost additional 17 million zlotys ($4.95 million) a year,
Parkiet daily reported.
NETIA
A consortium led by Polish telecom Netia submitted the best
offer in a 40 million zlotys ($11.7 million) tender for
providing Polish state-run mail operator's branches with
broadband connections, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
INSURANCE
New regulations imposed on insurers by Poland's financial
watchdog KNF, which increased car insurance payouts, will cost
the industry between 1 and 2 billion zlotys ($291.5-$583
million), daily Puls Biznesu reported.
GAS PIPELINE
Polish and Ukrainian state gas pipeline operators signed an
agreement on Wednesday to look into expanding their capacity to
transport gas between the two countries, the Polish pipeline
group Gaz-System said in a statement.
($1 = 3.4309 zlotys)