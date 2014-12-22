Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday said Poland
had requested a new two-year flexible credit line, which would
replace a $33.8 billion line that expires in January.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Polish largest media group wants to issue debt worth up to
1.0 billion zlotys ($288 million) until July 15 next year, the
company said on Friday.
BROKERAGES
Given today's market size, there seems to be too many
brokerage houses in Poland, head of the local ING Securities
Marek Slomski told daily Parkiet.
MASPEX
Polish food products maker Maspex signed initial agreement
to take over most of the business of its local rival Agros Nova,
including such popular Polish brands as Lowicz or Tarczyn, daily
Rzeczpospolita said. The move is to help Maspex grow annual
revenues beyond 4 billion zlotys ($1.15 billion).
POLAND'S BUDGET
A new government policy supporting larger families will cost
Poland's budget around 2 billion zlotys ($575.6 million) in
2016, the country's labour minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz
told Rzeczpospolita daily.
