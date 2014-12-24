Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which
ZLOTY
Polish zloty lost 0.9 percent in thin trade on Tuesday after
statistics office published weaker-than-expected retail sales
data for November. Zloty reached almost 4.3 versus euro, the
lowest in 16 months, according to Reuters data.
PGE
Poland's biggest energy firm, PGE, has cancelled a contract
with Australian company WorleyParsons, that was to advise it on
the construction of the country's first nuclear power plant,
delaying the project, according to Gazeta Wyborcza daily.
FRESENIUS
German medical firm Fresenius will hire 250-300 people in
its accounting and financial centre in Wroclaw, Western Poland,
according to Puls Biznesu daily.
PKO BP
Poland's biggest bank, PKO BP, will open a branch in
Frankfurt to finance its clients abroad. It also plans to take
similar steps in Slovakia, Czech Republic and Great Britain,
according to Puls Biznesu.
ORANGE POLSKA
The head of Poland's biggest telco Orange Polska, Bruno
Duthoit, said 2015 will bring another fall in the value of the
telecommunication market in Poland, Parkiet daily reported.
