ENERGY AND MINING
The Polish government would like to see a consolidation of
the country's energy sector in order to boost its investment
potential, Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski said on
Thursday.
Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz, in her interview published by
daily Gazeta Wyborcza on Friday, added that energy companies
will be partners for a new entity, to be forged from the coal
mines transferred from ailing coal producer Kompania Weglowa.
According to Rzeczpospolita daily, Kompania's four mines,
which are to be phased out due to poor results, may be bought by
private investors.
IMF LINE
Poland wants to reduce its open credit line at the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) to around $25 billion from the
current $34 billion, daily Puls Biznesu quoted an unnamed source
from the Finance Ministry as saying.
BANCO SANTANDER
Polish regulator KNF asked the Warsaw bourse to
freeze trade on Spain's Banco Santander, taking cue from the
lender's home market in Madrid on news the bank wants to raise
capital and cut dividend.
NETIA
Poland's No.2 telecoms operator received 81.5 million zlotys
($22.4 million) in tax returns for 2003, the company said on
Thursday.
