SWISS FRANC

Poland's finance minister said on Thursday he called a meeting for Tuesday with the central bank's governor and heads of Polish commercial banks with large portfolios of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs following the surge in the franc, saying that the discussion could touch on actions related to the foreign exchange market.

Polish lenders may take the biggest hit in central Europe from the Swiss National Bank's sudden move to scrap its cap on the franc on Thursday, after Hungary forced lenders late last year to convert their mortgages in francs into forints.

PARTY POLL

Support for Poland's governing Civic Platform party fell 3 percentage points to 40 percent of voters in January, according to pollster CBOS. The right-wing alliance created by its arch rival Law and Justice enjoys the support of 29 percent.

LOTOS

Poland's No.2 refiner Grupa Lotos plans to increase the number of its petrol stations to 470 by year-end from 441 at the end of 2014, the company said in a statement. Lotos wants to increase its share in this market to 10 percent.

KGHM

Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM Polska Miedz plans to increase salaries by 1.5 percent this year, while unions expect a 3 percent rise.

PKP

Polish state railways PKP, the biggest investor in Poland, spent 8.5 billion zlotys ($2.29 billion) on investments in the first 11 months of 2014, its head told Polska daily. The company's 2012-2015 investment programme is worth 33 billion.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Shareholders at Poland's largest media group meet to decide on Cyfrowy's plan to issue up to 1 billion zlotys in debt.

DATA

Poland's central bank is to publish its core inflation data for December.

