TEACHERS PAY
Polish teachers demand pay-rises, that could be worth 4
billion zlotys ($1.08 billion) in an election year, according to
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
SWISS FRANC
Polish internet exchange booths expect 20-30 percent rise in
transactions this year due to high exchange rate of the Swiss
franc, that makes FX mortgage holders more eager to use their
services, according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
EURO
Polish zloty exchange rate to the euro rose in January in
the fastest pace since July 2012 due to the monetary easing
conducted by the European Central Bank, Parkiet daily said.
NEW CARS
Poles' willingness to buy a new car is at its lowest level
since 2007, according to a research quoted by Rzeczpospolita
daily.
LEASING
Polish leasing companies' sales rose last year by 21 percent
to 43 billion zlotys, according to data quoted by
Rzeczpospolita.
OIL TERMINAL
The crude oil terminal, which is under construction by PERN
Przyjazn in the Baltic city of Gdansk, will be ready to use at
the beginning of 2016, PERN head told Rzeczpospolita.
DEBT
Polish Finance Ministry to publish debt supply for Thursday.
WIG20
Next week the Warsaw bourse will unveil its quarterly
changes to the main index WIG20. According to Trigon brokerage
analysis, quoted by Puls Biznesu daily, Cyfrowy Polsat, Energa
and Enea will replace Kernel, JSW and Grupa Lotos.
PKP CARGO
Polish railway transport firm PKP Cargo will take over 49
percent of shares in the transport company Pol-Miedz Trans from
the copper producer KGHM Polska Miedz, according to Gazeta
Wyborcza daily.
($1 = 3.6961 zlotys)