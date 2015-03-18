Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
ECONOMIC DATA
The statistics office will publish industrial output,
producer prices and retail sales data for February at 1300 GMT.
CENTRAL BANK LAW
Puls Biznesu daily quoted Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek
as saying that for sure the government will be deciding whether
to approve a draft law on the central bank in April.
TIGHT GAS
Poland could potentially extract 153-200 billion cubic
metres of tight gas, Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing
estimates from the State Geological Institute (PIG).
PHN
The state-controlled real-estate group PHN is considering a
bond issue, Puls Biznesu reported.
AMICA
Household equipment producer Amica expects its sales to
Russia to fall sharply and plans investment worth 80 million
zlotys ($20.47 million) in 2015, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
($1 = 3.9087 zlotys)