Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

JSW

The European Union's biggest coking coal producer, made a net loss of 659 million zlotys ($170 million) last year, compared to a net profit of 77 million zlotys in 2013, hit by falling coal prices and impairments, the company reported on Thursday.

ENEA

Poland's No.3 utility Enea SA ENAE.WA reported a higher-than-expected 26 percent growth in net profit in 2014, boosted by improved core profit in its distribution and generation segments.

IDEA BANK

Poland's Idea Bank expects to achieve a market value of up to 2.8 billion zlotys ($725 million) in its initial public offering (IPO) next month, it said on Thursday.

Idea's CEO, Jaroslaw Augustyniak, was quoted by daily Parkiet as saying the group would refrain from dividend payouts in the first three years of its listing, planning to expand and keep capital ratios in check.

PIR

Poland's state-run investment vehicle PIR will become an integral part of state lender BGK as part of the change in its operations, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

HENKEL

The German household products maker plans another takeover in Poland after it breached 2 billion zlotys in local revenue for the first time ever in 2014, daily Puls Biznesu quoted the head of Henkel's Polish operations, Janusz Golebiowski.

POLLS

Poland's President Bronislaw Komorowski may not be able to secure an outright re-election in the upcoming presidential vote, as he is backed by 48 percent of the voters, a GFK Polonia poll showed.

According to the poll, main opposition candidate Andrzej Duda is backed by 23 percent of the voters.

Support for Poland's ruling party Civic Platform (PO) was at 35 percent in a March poll conducted by IBRiS pollster, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

Coalition of parties led by the opposition's biggest Law and Justice (PiS) had 31 percent. Both parties lost 2 percentage points since last IBRiS poll conducted in February.

According to CBOS pollster quoted by Gazeta Wyborcza daily, PO has 42 percent of support, while PiS 29 percent. PO lost 4 percentage points since the previous poll conducted a week earlier, while PiS gained two percentage points.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX