Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

BOND TENDER

The ministry of finance will hold a bond switch tender on Thursday.

DEFLATION

Polish central bank member Andrzej Rzonca said consumer prices likely bottomed-out in February and March, but added that the country will not see a permanent end of deflation until the end of the year.

KGHM

Polish copper miner has shut its Sierra Gorda copper operations in northern Chile due to heavy rain and fog, but hopes to restart them soon, a company spokeswoman said.

BANK MILLENNIUM

Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, has launched an accelerated placement of up to 15.41 percent of the share capital of its Polish unit, Bank Millennium, it said on Wednesday.

NETIA

Poland's No.2 telecom can afford takeovers worth 1.5-2 billion zlotys ($404-538 million), Netia's departing chief executive told Parkiet daily.

Merging with Poland's No.4 telecom operator Play is an interesting idea, he also said. Talking about hosting company Home.pl, currently for sale, he said it was a very interesting asset, and Netia would look into it.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.7158 zlotys)