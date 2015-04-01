Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

IDEA BANK IPO-IDEB.WA

Polish lender Idea Bank said it will publish the initial public offering price on Wednesday, postponing the deadline by one day.

Demand in the shares offering is weak and offers are hovering around the lower end of the price range of 24-32 zlotys ($6-8) per share, market sources said on Tuesday.

PKO BP

Poland's biggest bank has been asked by the financial regulator not to decide on its 2014 dividend until it imposes extra capital requirements, PKO said on Tuesday.

BONDS

Poland plans to offer bonds worth 20.0-28.0 billion zlotys ($5.3-$7.4 billion) at five to six regular tenders in the second quarter of 2015, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

GPW

Warsaw bourse expects this year a few initial public offerings (IPO) worth "several hundred million zlotys" each, Parkiet daily quoted the company's deputy CEO as saying.

AGORA

Polish Agora, owner of the Gazeta Wyborcza daily, said on Wednesday it plans to buy back up to 2.23 percent of shares offering 12 zlotys each.

