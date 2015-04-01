PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
IDEA BANK IPO-IDEB.WA
Polish lender Idea Bank said it will publish the initial public offering price on Wednesday, postponing the deadline by one day.
Demand in the shares offering is weak and offers are hovering around the lower end of the price range of 24-32 zlotys ($6-8) per share, market sources said on Tuesday.
PKO BP
Poland's biggest bank has been asked by the financial regulator not to decide on its 2014 dividend until it imposes extra capital requirements, PKO said on Tuesday.
BONDS
Poland plans to offer bonds worth 20.0-28.0 billion zlotys ($5.3-$7.4 billion) at five to six regular tenders in the second quarter of 2015, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
GPW
Warsaw bourse expects this year a few initial public offerings (IPO) worth "several hundred million zlotys" each, Parkiet daily quoted the company's deputy CEO as saying.
AGORA
Polish Agora, owner of the Gazeta Wyborcza daily, said on Wednesday it plans to buy back up to 2.23 percent of shares offering 12 zlotys each.
