FX MORTGAGES
Poland's central bank governor has criticised a regulator's
proposal to allow holders of mortgages denominated in Swiss
francs to convert the debt at the historical exchange rate
saying it would be "fatal" for lenders.
IDEA BANK IPO IPO-IDEB.WA
Getin Holding, the main shareholder in Poland's Idea Bank,
said on Wednesday it decided not to sell existing shares in the
bank's initial public offering and that it would buy new shares.
Idea Bank said it set its initial public offering price at
24.0 zlotys ($6) per share, valuing the offer at 480 million
zlotys.
TK TELEKOM
Poland's No. 2 telecom Netia is the frontrunner in a race to
buy Polish state railway PKP telecom arm TK Telekom, daily
Rzeczpospolita reported citing unnamed sources.
GRUPA AZOTY
Polish chemical group Azoty does not rule out selling one of
its production units in Kedzierzyn-Kozle, south-western Poland,
as it is proving unprofitable, daily Parkiet reported citing the
company's spokesman.
