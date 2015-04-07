Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DEFICIT
Poland has notified the European Union's statistics office
Eurostat that the country's fiscal deficit for 2014 was at 3.2
percent of gross domestic product, said a source who saw the
document.
FX RESERVES
Poland's central bank will publish March foreign exchange
reserves data at 1200 GMT.
SUPPLY FOR AUCTION
The finance ministry is expected to publish supply details
for the Thursday bond auction at 1300 GMT.
ELEMENTAL HOLDING
Polish firm Elemental Holding is holding talks
with household goods producer Gorenje on purchasing a
majority stake in Gorenje's unit, the Slovenia-based Gorenje
Surovina, Elemental's deputy chief executive told Rzeczpospolita
daily.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX