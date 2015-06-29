Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
PKP CARGO
The European Union's second biggest rail cargo operator PKP
Cargo said on Friday it has earmarked 64.6 million zlotys ($17.3
million) to cover the costs of its voluntary redundancy plan,
which will see 874 employees leave.
BIOTON
Hong Kong's NovoTek Pharmaceuticals Limited announced on
Friday a public tender offer to buy 33 percent in Polish
pharmaceutical company Bioton at 7.0 zlotys ($1.87) per share.
PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION
The main opposition party Law and Justice's proposals, which
include lowering the retirement age, raising the tax-free
allowance and offering cash benefits to families, would cost 35
billion zlotys ($9.2 billion) annually, the party's candidate
for prime minister Beata Szydlo was quoted as saying by weekly
Wprost.
UTILITY HELICOPTER TENDER
Separately, daily Polska The Times quoted Szydlo as saying
that if she becomes prime minister she will definitely take a
closer look at the $3 billion utility helicopter tender, in
which Poland selected Airbus Helicopter as the supplier of 50
aircraft.
PKP ENERGETYKA
Poland's No.4 utility Energa and private equity fund CVC
Capital Partners are frontrunners as potential buyers for PKP
Energetyka utility, daily Parkiet reported, citing unnamed
sources.
Separately, daily Puls Biznesu quoted an unnamed source as
saying that Energa outbid other participants by at least 100
million zlotys.
Puls Biznesu also reported that Energa is likely to soon be
granted exclusivity in the negotiations, and the process will
likely be completed within several weeks.
ENTER AIR
Enter Air, Poland's biggest holiday charter airline which is
in the process of floating its shares at the Warsaw bourse, is
not looking to pay out a dividend in the nearest future, the
carrier's chief executive was quoted as saying by daily Parkiet.
GLOBAL CITY HOLDING
Global City Holdings said on Friday the purchase price for
the shares subject to the tender offer is PLN 47.70 per one
share subject to the Dutch withholding tax in amount of PLN 5.97
per share.
