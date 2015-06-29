Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKP CARGO

The European Union's second biggest rail cargo operator PKP Cargo said on Friday it has earmarked 64.6 million zlotys ($17.3 million) to cover the costs of its voluntary redundancy plan, which will see 874 employees leave.

BIOTON

Hong Kong's NovoTek Pharmaceuticals Limited announced on Friday a public tender offer to buy 33 percent in Polish pharmaceutical company Bioton at 7.0 zlotys ($1.87) per share.

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

The main opposition party Law and Justice's proposals, which include lowering the retirement age, raising the tax-free allowance and offering cash benefits to families, would cost 35 billion zlotys ($9.2 billion) annually, the party's candidate for prime minister Beata Szydlo was quoted as saying by weekly Wprost.

UTILITY HELICOPTER TENDER

Separately, daily Polska The Times quoted Szydlo as saying that if she becomes prime minister she will definitely take a closer look at the $3 billion utility helicopter tender, in which Poland selected Airbus Helicopter as the supplier of 50 aircraft.

PKP ENERGETYKA

Poland's No.4 utility Energa and private equity fund CVC Capital Partners are frontrunners as potential buyers for PKP Energetyka utility, daily Parkiet reported, citing unnamed sources.

Separately, daily Puls Biznesu quoted an unnamed source as saying that Energa outbid other participants by at least 100 million zlotys.

Puls Biznesu also reported that Energa is likely to soon be granted exclusivity in the negotiations, and the process will likely be completed within several weeks.

ENTER AIR

Enter Air, Poland's biggest holiday charter airline which is in the process of floating its shares at the Warsaw bourse, is not looking to pay out a dividend in the nearest future, the carrier's chief executive was quoted as saying by daily Parkiet.

GLOBAL CITY HOLDING

Global City Holdings said on Friday the purchase price for the shares subject to the tender offer is PLN 47.70 per one share subject to the Dutch withholding tax in amount of PLN 5.97 per share.

