Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PMI
Markit and HSBC will publish Poland's manufacturing PMI
index at 0700 GMT.
GRUPA AZOTY
Poland approved a plan on Tuesday for its largest chemicals
maker, Grupa Azoty, to develop a coal gasification project that
would help increase local demand for coal by 1 million to 2
million tonnes annually.
KGHM
The chief executive of copper miner KGHM, Herbert Wirth,
told Parkiet daily that the company plans to start commercial
extraction of copper from its Victoria project in Canada in
2020-2021.
Wirth added that KGHM could consider buying new deposits in
2018 at the earliest.
BOGDANKA
Polish coal miner Bogdanka expects 2016 sales to remain at
similar levels to this year, with prices under pressure as
state-run rival Kompania Weglowa floods the market with cheap
coal, the company's chief executive said.
PKP ENERGETYKA
Global private equity fund CVC and Poland's
fourth-largest power firm Energa have submitted the
highest offers to buy PKP Energetyka, a utility arm of Polish
state rail company PKP, sources close to the transaction said.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
