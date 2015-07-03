Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

LOTOS

Poland's refiner Lotos is unlikely to again consider selling its railway freight unit Lotos Kolej and is analysing other options, Parkiet daily said.

SALE OF BLUE-CHIP STAKES

Poland does not plan a rapid sale of shares of insurer PZU , bank PKO BP or utility PGE to finance the state investment project Polskie Inwestycje, Deputy Treasury Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said in a statement.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat says it launched on Thursday a bond issue worth up to 1 billion zlotys ($265.06 million).

