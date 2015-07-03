BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
LOTOS
Poland's refiner Lotos is unlikely to again consider selling its railway freight unit Lotos Kolej and is analysing other options, Parkiet daily said.
SALE OF BLUE-CHIP STAKES
Poland does not plan a rapid sale of shares of insurer PZU , bank PKO BP or utility PGE to finance the state investment project Polskie Inwestycje, Deputy Treasury Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said in a statement.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat says it launched on Thursday a bond issue worth up to 1 billion zlotys ($265.06 million).
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.