Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEBT

The Ministry of Finance will publish debt supply details ahead of Thursday auction at 1300 GMT.

DATA

The National Bank of Poland will present June reserve assets data at 1200 GMT.

KOMPANIA WEGLOWA

Polish state-owned investment vehicle PIR and BGK bank will create a fund that will invest 1.5 billion zlotys ($393.7 million) in ailing state-controlled coal miner Kompania Weglowa, Parkiet daily said. Another state-controlled company, coal trader Weglokoks, may also take part in Kompania restructuring.

TATA MOTORS

Indian car producer Tata Motors is in talks with Polish and Slovakian governments on building $1.85 billion Jaguar Land Rover factory in one of these countries, Rzeczpospolita daily said, without quoting its source.

METINVEST

Ukraine's largest steelmaker Metinvest set up its representative office in Poland in June, according to Puls Binzesu daily. Metinvest, owned by Ukraine's richest man Rinat Akhmetov, may compete with Polish steelmakers with its prices, after hrywna lost in value due to the war, the daily said.

KRAJOWA SPOLKA CUKROWA

State-controlled sugar producer Krajowa Spolka Cukrowa wants to buy its Greek competitor Cristalco Hellenic Idiotiki Kefalaiouchiki Etaireia, Puls Biznesu said.

AMAZON

Amazon.com Inc plans to hire another several thousand of workers in its Polish warehouses, according to Puls Biznesu.

CAPGEMINI

Capgemini plans to increase its Polish workforce by 300 people from present 3500, according to Puls Biznesu. French IT services company is looking for analysts specialising in finances and accountancy.

POLMLEK

Milk products company Polmlek will buy juice producer Agros Nova for 100 million zlotys from investment fund IK Investment Partners, Rzeczpospolita said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

