Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MORTGAGES

The value of non-performing loans (NPL) in Polish banks' mortgage portfolios rose to 1.8 billion zlotys ($473.96 million) or 17.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, according to regulator KNF's data quoted by Puls Biznesu daily.

The value of Swiss franc-denominated NPLs rose by 2 percentage points quarter-on-quarter.

GAS

Poland's new treasury minister Andrzej Czerwinski said that he would propose solutions that will increase competitiveness in the gas market, according to Rzeczpospolita daily.

KUKIZ

Pawel Kukiz, ex-rock star and leader of the anti-systemic movement Ruch Kukiza that comes third in opinion polls told Rzeczpospolita daily, that he would like to see the banking tax at least 10 times higher that the 0.39 percent rate proposed by opposition party Law and Justice.

He also said that he is against introducing euro in Poland and is opposed to the increase in retirement age.

HOME.PL

Germany's United Internet will pay 640 million zlotys for Poland's No.1 hosting firm Home.pl, Puls Biznesu said.

SHALE GAS

Polish government has stopped working on a bill that was to simplify procedures involved in searching for shale gas because it sees no chance to approve the draft before October general elections, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

PKP ENERGETYKA

Przemyslaw Obloj, the head of CVC Capital Partners, which is in exclusive talks with state railways PKP to buy the utility arm PKP Energetyka, said he would see the company listed in Warsaw in five years.

Obloj also told Parkiet daily that CVC was talking to partners, who potentially could become minority shareholders in PKP Energetyka.

KATOWICKI HOLDING WEGLOWY

Miner Katowicki Holding Weglowy's net loss might have amounted to about 115 million zlotys in the first half of the year, much more than planned, because of the weaker demand for coal, Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported.

ENTER AIR

The largest charter airline in Poland, Enter Air, has confermed it decided to suspend its share offering, Grzegorz Polaniecki, Enter Air board member told Parkiet daily.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.7978 zlotys)