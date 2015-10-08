Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BOND TENDER

The ministry of finance will hold a bond switch tender on Thursday.

VW

Around 140,000 Volkswagen group vehicles affected by the rigged emissions testing scandal were sold in Poland, consumer watchdog UOKiK said on Wednesday, adding it will launch an investigation into the case.

PUBLIC DEBT

Poland's public debt will increase to 48.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year and to 49 percent next year, to stabilise in 2017 and fall in 2018, Puls Biznesu daily reported, quoting the finance ministry's updated debt strategy.

ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION

Poland's energy market regulator plans to impose new regulations on power distributors in 2018 to improve the efficiency of supplies, which is likely to hit distributors' profits, Parkiet daily said quoting the regulator's head.

RAILWAYS

Polish state railways, which plan to invest 14 billion zlotys ($3.7 billion) by the end of the year, have changed the rules of selecting contractors for its investments projects so that only most reliable companies are selected, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.7625 zlotys)