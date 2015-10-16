Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
WAGES, EMPLOYMENT, NET CPI
The statistics office will publish September data on
corporate wages and employment at 1200 GMT. Separately, the
central bank will publish data on September net inflation also
at 1200 GMT.
KGHM
The chief executive of Europe's No.2 copper producer,
Poland's KGHM, told Reuters on Thursday that the firm will
fulfil its 2015 budgetary plans thanks to a weakening of the
zloty versus the U.S. dollar.
4G TENDER
Poland's auction of radio spectrum for 4G mobile broadband
network operators has raised 9.23 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion)
in bids, almost six times the initial target, the regulator UKE
said on Thursday.
ELECTION POLLS
Poland's opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) is leading
in four separate polls published since Thursday, with Estymator
pollster putting it on 40 percent, TNS Polska on 39 percent,
Millward Brown on 32 percent, and IBRiS - on 35 percent.
The ruling Civic Platform (PO) party lags behind in all of
the surveys, with Estymator putting its backing on 24 percent,
TNS Polska on 30 percent, Millward Brown on 22 percent, and
IBRiS - on 23 percent.
REFUGEES
Poland will provide Hungary with around 70 border control
officials and five specialist border patrolling cars to help
Budapest control its border with Serbia, press agency PAP quoted
Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz as saying.
RWE
Combining the Polish energy and mining industries will
result in one subsiding the other, hurting competitiveness and
transparency, head of RWE's Polish unit told Rzeczpospolita
daily.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX