Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
ECONOMIC SENTIMENT
Poland's central bank will present its quarterly report on
economic sentiment in the corporate sector at 0800 GMT.
KUKIZ
Pawel Kukiz, leader of Kukiz'15 movement told Rzeczpospolita
daily that he is ready to support Law and Justice (PiS) minority
government if the party, leading in opinion polls ahead of
October 25 parliamentary election, approves constitution change.
UNITED LEFT
The leader of the coalition of leftist parties United Left
(ZL) Barbara Nowacka told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily that her
group will not support PiS-led government
ELECTRICITY
Power producers plan to turn off 2.5 gigawatts in January
for maintenance, but the grid operator PSE said it will not
accept this scheme, it poses the risk of power shortages if
winter is severe, Rzeczpospolita said.
ENERGA
The head of the state-controlled energy firm Energa Andrzej
Tersa told Parkiet daily that his company is not planning any
investment in coal mining and wants to focus on the renewable
sources of energy.
Tersa also said that his company will pay out a dividend of
at least 500 million zlotys for 2015, with the amount being
adjusted by inflation. The company plans to invest 12 billion
zlotys ($3.20 billion) in 2015-2023, Tersa also said.
3M
3M plans to hire 500 people in its service center in the
western city of Wroclaw by 2018-end on top of 1800 employees it
already has in Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
($1 = 3.7481 zlotys)