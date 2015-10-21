(Adds entries) Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FOREIGN DEBT

Poland should cut borrowing in foreign currencies to below the current level of about one-third of the overall state debt, says Pawel Szalamacha, an MP and economic expert with the Law and Justice (PiS) party, set to win Oct.25 national elections.

Szalamacha adds in an interview with the right-wing Gazeta Polska daily that foreign debt should be diversified away from the euro to include more yen- and British pound-denominated debt.

ORANGE Q3 RESULTS

Poland's largest telecom operator Orange Polska is expected to report a 26-percent fall in its third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

MINING SECTOR

Beata Szydlo, the candidate for prime minister put forward by the front runner in Poland's Oct.25 national elections, wants to marry the mining and energy sectors, she tells the Gazeta Polska daily in an interview.

RATE-SETTER'S ADVICE FOR NEW GOVT

Andrzej Rzonca, a member of the Polish central bank's rate-setting panel, tells the Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview the country's new government should cut budget deficit and safeguard stability of the banking sector to prepare Poland for a third wave of global economic crisis.

Rzonca speaks against making banks take on the burden of a planned move to convert FX mortgages into Polish zlotys, urges further raises in retirement age as well as simplifying taxes to streamline investments.

BANKS' CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS

Poland's financial supervision authority KNF may inform banks of new capital requirements this Friday or the next, the Rzeczpospolita daily writes.

Additional capital measures are to be imposed on Polish banks due to the risk of them handling the costs of Swiss franc mortgages conversion into Polish zlotys.

POLISH FIRM TO SYRIA?

Polish producer of agriculture machinery URSUS is in talks with Syrian representatives in Aleppo on potentially developing a tractor plant and developing sales there, the head of the company, Karol Zarajczyk, tells the Puls Biznesu newspaper.

MAKOSZOWY MINE

Poland's biggest power producer PGE may this week sign a preliminary agreement to buy the Makoszowy coal mine, the Parkiet daily reports.

CENTRAL BANK

Poland's Law and Justice party, which looks set to win an Oct. 25 election, wants the central bank to lend commercial banks an additional 350 billion zlotys ($93.71 billion) over six years to support economic growth, a lawmaker said on Tuesday.

****Reuters has not verified newspaper stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

