Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ELECTION
Poland's eurosceptic opposition, the Law and Justice party
(PiS), secured 37.6 percent of the vote in Sunday parliamentary
election, the country's election body said, with the ruling
Civic Platform (PO) coming in second with 24.1
percent.
The National Electoral Commission is expected to announce
the final results of the parliamentary election on Tuesday.
FX MORTGAGES
Countries like Poland should conduct conservative monetary
policy, focused on current targets, the president's economic
advisor Zdzislaw Sokal told daily Puls Biznesu, adding that a
discussion on the central bank's mandate change is possible in
the future.
BZ WBK
Gazeta Wyborcza daily quotes opinions that Mateusz
Morawiecki, the head of Poland's No.3 bank by assets, may become
economy minister in the government that will be formed by Law
and Justice (PiS) party, or may become central bank's governor.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's largest media group may launch a takeover bid for
Midas, a telecom infrastructure company controlled by
Cyfrowy's owner Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, daily Rzeczpospolita
reported.
PGNiG
Poland's largest gas distributor may negotiatie lower gas
import prices from Russia, as Russia's gas import arm Gazprom
plans larger sales in Europe with a softer offer for
buyers, daily Parkiet reported.
CEZ
Poland's largest coal miners Kompania Weglowa, KHW and JSW
take part in a tender for the supplier of coal to one
of energy units onwed by Czech utility CEZ, daily Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna said. The deal may be valued at 120 million
zlotys.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX