Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

MANUFACTURING PMI

Markit will publish Poland's manufacturing PMI at 0800 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the index to rise compared to September to 51.5.

CPI

The statistics office will publish its flash CPI estimate for October at 1300 GMT.

CENTRAL BANK

The Polish central bank's independence is not under threat, governor Marek Belka said, amid concerns about the policies of the Law and Justice (PiS) party which scored an election victory.

TAURON

The chief executive of power firm Tauron Jerzy Kurella was quoted as saying by Parkiet daily that he would favour a consolidation of Tauron with two other state-controlled power firms Enea and Energa.

Tauron's 200-million zloty ($51.92 million) investment in the Brzeszcze coal mine will pay itself back within 7 years, according to analysis by Deloitte and EY quoted by Tauron chief executive, Puls Biznesu said.

LOTOS

No.2 Polish oil refiner unit bought from ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Norway a 15 percent share in Sleipner Ost, Sleipner Vest, Gungne and Loke gas and oil deposits on the Norwegian continental shelf, Lotos said late on Saturday.

The deal is worth an estimated $160 million.

ASSECO

State-run Centralny Osrodek Informatyki MSWiA is considering taking part in a tender for IT servicing of the state Social Security Office (ZUS), Puls Biznesu daily said. ZUS is presently a key client of the Warsaw-listed Asseco Poland.

AIRBUS

Poland does not necessarily have to cancel a $3 billion deal to purchase 50 military helicopters from the Airbus Group, because doing so could hurt Poland's reputation, Jaroslaw Gowin, a likely candidate for defence minister from election winner Law and Justice (PiS) party told Rzeczpospolita daily.

BANK TAX

The rate of the tax on bank assets, being considered by PiS, could vary depending on the type of the asset, senior party official Piotr Glinski said late on Friday.

SWISS FRANC LOANS BILL

The Swiss franc loans bill, currently drafted by Poland's President Andrzej Duda, may include a provision on mortgage holders only having to cover the loan up to the value of the property, tabloid Fakt reported on Saturday without naming its source.

The bill would assume that Swiss franc mortgages would be treated as if they were taken out in zlotys, with historical zloty interest rates applied. The loans would be converted at the exchange rate from the date they were taken out, Fakt said.

WARBURG PINCUS

Private equity fund Warburg Pincus has taken over Gemini, a group of pharmacies in northern Poland for an undisclosed amount of money. Warburg wants Gemini to become a nation-wide network of pharmacies, Puls Biznesu said.

Reuters has not verified these media stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

