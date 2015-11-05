Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

INTEREST RATES

The Polish central bank held interest rates unchanged at a record low of 1.5 percent on Wednesday, as expected, and its governor said there was no reason to adjust rates for now, given an expected rise in consumer prices.

For highlights go to

PENSION FUNDS

Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Wednesday that a government shake-up of the pension system that transferred assets from private pension funds to the state did not violate the constitution.

The decision means that Poland will not face a significant rise in public debt, as some had feared, especially lawmakers in the Law and Justice (PiS) party which won a parliamentary election last month and is now forming a new government.

PGNiG

Poland's state-run gas distributor said on Wednesday that most of its employees who took part in a ballot voted in favour of protests, including a possible strike.

PGNiG plans to provide documentary evidence for new gas and oil deposits in Poland of around 64 million barrels of oil equivalent next year, Parkiet daily reported quoting the company's deputy chief executive officer.

ALIOR BANK

Poland's mid-tier lender Alior Bank posted an almost 30-percent year-on-year rise in its net profit to 91 million zlotys ($23.36 million) in the third quarter, as it improved net interest income and fee and commission result.

NETIA

Warsaw-listed telecommunication operator Netia shifted to a third-quarter net profit of over 8 million zlotys from a net loss of more than 4 million a year earlier.

DEFICIT

Henryk Kowalczyk, seen as candidate for finance minister in the new government, told Gazeta Wyborcza daily that "time will show" if there is need to increase state deficit, although he did not assume such a move at the moment.

VAT rate will be cut to 22 percent from 23 percent presently starting from 2017, he also said.

