INTEREST RATES
The Polish central bank held interest rates unchanged at a
record low of 1.5 percent on Wednesday, as expected, and its
governor said there was no reason to adjust rates for now, given
an expected rise in consumer prices.
For highlights go to
PENSION FUNDS
Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Wednesday that a
government shake-up of the pension system that transferred
assets from private pension funds to the state did not violate
the constitution.
The decision means that Poland will not face a significant
rise in public debt, as some had feared, especially lawmakers in
the Law and Justice (PiS) party which won a parliamentary
election last month and is now forming a new government.
PGNiG
Poland's state-run gas distributor said on Wednesday that
most of its employees who took part in a ballot voted in favour
of protests, including a possible strike.
PGNiG plans to provide documentary evidence for new gas and
oil deposits in Poland of around 64 million barrels of oil
equivalent next year, Parkiet daily reported quoting the
company's deputy chief executive officer.
ALIOR BANK
Poland's mid-tier lender Alior Bank posted an
almost 30-percent year-on-year rise in its net profit to 91
million zlotys ($23.36 million) in the third quarter, as it
improved net interest income and fee and commission result.
NETIA
Warsaw-listed telecommunication operator Netia shifted to a
third-quarter net profit of over 8 million zlotys from a net
loss of more than 4 million a year earlier.
DEFICIT
Henryk Kowalczyk, seen as candidate for finance minister in
the new government, told Gazeta Wyborcza daily that "time will
show" if there is need to increase state deficit, although he
did not assume such a move at the moment.
VAT rate will be cut to 22 percent from 23 percent presently
starting from 2017, he also said.
