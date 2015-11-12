Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
PARLIAMENT
Poland's new parliament will hold its first sitting after
the October election won by the conservative Law and Justice
(PiS) party.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat reported on
Thursday a more than 10-fold jump in its third-quarter net
profit to 502.5 million zlotys due to a one-off boost from debt
refinancing.
LPP
Poland's largest clothes retailer reported a 2.5-percent dip
in its third-quarter net profit to 79.72 million zlotys, as
weaker zloty translated into weaker margins. The result came in
above expectations of a 22-percent profit fall.
TAURON
Poland's second-largest utility Tauron on Tuesday reported a
12-percent year-on-year rise in its net profit to 358 million
zlotys in the third quarter thanks to higher coal output and
improved margins in the coal extraction business.
EURO
PiS party wants to keep the zloty as the country's currency,
the finance minister-designate Pawel Szalamacha said, in the
clearest statement yet that the new government is in no hurry to
adopt the euro.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
