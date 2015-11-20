Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

BGK

Poland's state lender BGK is in talks with the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund on raising its support program for Polish companies 3-4 times to around 3 billion zlotys ($756.3 million), BGK chief Dariusz Kacprzyk told daily Puls Biznesu.

TAXES

Poland's government, formed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, plans to tax severance pay for outgoing managers at state-run companies with a higher, 65-percent levy, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

TELECOMS

Polish new digitization minister Anna Strezynska will in two weeks come up with a recommendation for the government regarding the recently finished fast mobile broadband auction, which yielded 9.2 billion zlotys for the state, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

