Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

GROWTH

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday he wanted GDP growth to accelerate to above 4 percent from the 3.4 percent forecast in the state budget this year.

In an interview published by Rzeczpospolita daily on Monday he said that the budget deficit of 2.8 percent of gross domestic product is not set in stone, but longer-term it may be lower.

DEFICIT

Poland's new deputy finance minister Leszek Skiba told Rzeczpospolita daily, that his government wants to avoid Poland falling into the excessive deficit procedure while introducing tax changes and new spending.

BZ WBK

Spanish Banco Santander's chief executive Ana Botin will fly to Poland on Dec. 11 to coordinate the process of choosing its Polish unit BZ WBK's new head, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

According to the daily, two managers top the list of potential candidates - BZ WBK insider Feliks Szyszkowiak, and Bank Millennium management board member Michal Gajewski.

BANK COLLAPSE

Financial market regulator said on Saturday that a small-size local bank called SBRzR will have to announce bankruptcy since it lacks sufficient assets to cover liabilities. The bank had deposits covered by the bank guarantee fund worth 2.05 billion zlotys, according to Rzeczpospolita daily.

According to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna SBRzR's bonds worth 75 million zlotys are listed on the Catalyst market.

COAL MINES

Both PGNiG and Energa have declared that they are not interested in taking part in the project aimed at rescuing ailing coal miner Kompania Weglowa, Parkiet daily said, quoting an unnamed source.

The only state-controlled giant that may help Weglowa at present stage is PGE, it also said.

